ICYMI: More anti-Trump protests in Florida, a troubled Winter Park jewelry company is exposed, someone is swiping guns from cop cars and more 

Thousands rally in Florida as President Trump visits Mar-a-Lago:

Donald Trump just can't catch a break. After two weeks on the job, the president tried to have a relaxing vacation at Mar-a-Lago, but was interrupted by thousands of protesters outside chanting, "Hey-hey, ho-ho, Donald Trump has got to go," according to the Palm Beach Post. In Orlando and other cities, demonstrators protested largely against Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. As of press time on Monday, a federal court had suspended Trump's ban.

Winter Park business accused of bilking overseas employees:

Bajalia International Group, a Winter Park jewelry company promoted on HSN, stands accused of bilking thousands of dollars from the female artisans it employs in countries like Afghanistan and India, according to a story from the Tampa Bay Times. Winter Park resident Debbie Farah was "portrayed as a savior for women in poor and developing nations" who made the handcrafted jewelry she sells on HSN and on her website, telling customers they were helping these craftswomen earn living wages and helping female entrepreneurs. Now those same craftswomen and former employees accuse Farah of exploiting them and owing them money for jewelry they made for Bajalia but were never paid for. In an interview with the Times, Farah admitted she owed money to different artisans and organizations and was planning to pay them but would not give a timeline.

Orlando Police officer's unmarked police car, submachine gun stolen:

Last weekend, an Orlando SWAT officer's unmarked police car was stolen from an apartment complex in Baldwin Park, along with a UMP .45-caliber submachine gun, four loaded magazines, a helmet and two magazines for a handgun. During the same weekend, a short-barreled AR rifle was stolen from the marked car of a Tavares police officer. Both guns were reportedly locked in the cars under additional security.

U.S. Reps Matt Gaetz, Stephanie Murphy make headlines for wildly different reasons:

Two of Florida's congressional representatives caught the eye of national political pundits last week after filing interesting legislative proposals. Gaetz, a Republican, filed a measure to permanently abolish the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Murphy, a Democrat from Winter Park, filed a bill that would essentially remove Trump's top political adviser, Stephen Bannon, who's been described as a "white nationalist," from his recently and controversially granted seat on the National Security Council.