ICYMI: Marco Rubio gets kicked out of his Tampa office, Pulse shooter's wife to remain in jail, a new bill on black bears and more 

Rubio has to vacate his Tampa office because of constant protests:

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio was notified last week that the owner of the building in which his Tampa office is located would not renew his lease, because Rubio's vocal constituents continue to hold rallies outside. Protesters across the state have been asking Rubio for weeks to hold a town hall on health care and other issues.

New bill would stop Florida bear hunts for the next 10 years:

State Sen. Linda Stewart and state Rep. Amy Mercado, both Orlando Democrats, have filed bills to stop black bear hunts until 2027 and set aside $1 million to purchase more bear-proof trash containers for residents in areas where there are significant human-bear conflicts. In 2015, a state-sanctioned hunt killed more than 300 bears in the state, angering animal advocates in Florida and across the world.

Orlando judge blocks release of Pulse shooter's wife:

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron overturned a ruling by a federal magistrate in California that would have allowed Noor Salman to be released until her trial on charges of aiding her late husband in the June 12 mass shooting. Federal prosecutors argued Salman, 31, was a danger to the public, though the magistrate found no evidence to suggest she is connected to terrorist groups or holds extremist views.

Florida officers kill man accused of shooting at Sabal Trail pipeline:

A suspect accused of using a high-powered rifle to shoot at a piece of the Sabal Trail pipeline in Dunnellon was shot and killed by local law enforcement officials after a car chase. James Leroy Marker, 66, of Collier County, was killed in Citrus County after officers say he fled from them and later pointed a gun at them. The controversial 515-mile pipeline project running through Alabama, Georgia and Central Florida will be able to carry 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas every day.

Orange County deputy shot; suspect killed in officer-involved shooting:

Sgt. Richard Stelter was shot multiple times while trying to serve a warrant on Christopher Redding Jr., 20, with three other deputies at an apartment complex in South Orlando. Redding, who was recently released from prison after serving three years for attempted murder, was wanted for allegedly violating his probation and several robberies involving elderly women who were injured when their purses were snatched. Stelter was in stable condition last week and is expected to recover.