ICYMI: Marco Rubio gets booted from another office, Florida lawmakers vote to kill Enterprise Florida, Mayor Buddy Dyer unveils a big gaudy belt and more 

Rubio asked to vacate Jacksonville office due to protests:

For the second time this month, a building owner has asked Florida's junior senator to leave his office, thanks to regular protests by Floridians who won't stop loudly requesting to see Rubio in the flesh at a town hall. Rubio spokesperson Christina Mandreucci said in a statement that the "unruly behavior of some anti-Trump protesters is making it more inconvenient for Floridians to come to our local office to seek assistance with federal issues." Rubio was already asked to leave his office space in Tampa for similar reasons.

Despite an angry Rick Scott, House lawmakers kill Enterprise Florida:

State representatives voted to abolish one of the governor's favorite business incentive programs, which House Speaker Richard Corcoran has called "corporate welfare." Scott has said the proposals to end Enterprise Florida and curtail Visit Florida would harm job creation in Florida.

Orlando Mayor Dyer reveals giant WrestleMania belt at Lake Eola:

If you're wondering why your social media feeds are full of people doing a "superstar pose" in front of a 12-foot-high glittery belt, it's because WrestleMania 33 is coming to the Camping World Stadium next month. Dyer unveiled the belt in the city's downtown park last week, saying he likes to "accessorize."

Florida looking into graduation rates at Orange County alternative schools:

The state Department of Education is expanding an analysis of graduation data to see how schools document students who transfer to alternative schools, including ones in Orange County. This comes after an investigation by ProPublica into Sunshine High School, which reportedly served as a "silent release valve" for nearby traditional high schools by taking in academically challenged students unlikely to graduate on time, thereby improving graduation rates for those high schools. The state Board of Education will consider the issue when members meet on March 22.

UCF announces groundbreaking ceremony for downtown campus:

The University of Central Florida downtown campus finally feels within reach after the school announced a groundbreaking ceremony on May 11. The campus for about 7,700 UCF and Valencia College students is set to open in the fall of 2019.