ICYMI: Mad Cow Theatre gets that money, Orange County cops increase civil citations for juveniles, a cat-loving burglar and other things you may have missed this week 

Orange County commissioners approve $75,000 grant to Mad Cow:

After the grant was initially deferred in the wake of allegations by several artists on social media regarding the professional theater group's delinquent payments, commissioners approved the grant last week. It came with several conditions, though – including a requirement for Mad Cow President Brian McDowell to certify that all fees, commissions, compensation and salary due to artists, staff and technical support was paid on or before Dec. 1.

OneOrlando Fund paid $27 million to Pulse families and survivors:

The OneOrlando Fund has distributed $27.4 million to the survivors and families of the 49 victims killed at the gay nightclub Pulse. The city of Orlando announced that so far, they've paid out funds to 299 of 305 claims. OneOrlando plans to disburse $29.5 million in total.

County cops lead state in juvenile arrests, despite increase in citations:

Orange County law enforcement officials say they have increased the use of civil citations given to juvenile offenders who would have otherwise been arrested, but the county is still leading the state in the number of juveniles charged with a crime. A civil citation is an alternative method of charging juveniles with non-serious misdemeanor offenses, such as fighting at school or petty theft. This fiscal year (2015-2016), 34 percent of kids got a civil citation instead of being arrested, up from 17 percent last year. But Orange County is behind other more populous areas this fiscal year, such as: Miami-Dade County, which gave citations to 91 percent of eligible juveniles and Broward County, which gave citations to 68 percent of eligible juveniles. Orange County also topped those areas, and the rest of the state, with 6,547 juvenile arrests for all offenses, including felonies, in 2015-2016.

Florida man breaks into neighbors' home to pet their cat:

Someone's feline fetish was apparently out of control last week after authorities say Jasper Fiorenza broke into a St. Petersburg home to pet the family cat. After the owner woke up, she asked him to leave, which he did. St. Petersburg police say they arrested Fiorenza after finding his fingerprint on a baby gate in front of the doorway.