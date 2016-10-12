ICYMI: Hurricane Matthew wreaks havoc, Florida Democrats sue Rick Scott and other things you may have overlooked this week 

Hurricane Matthew wreaks havoc, Orlando postpones Pride parade, Florida Democrats sue Rick Scott and other things you may have missed this week.

Hurricane Matthew killed six Floridians over the weekend:

Hurricane Matthew is no longer a hurricane at this point, but over the weekend, its onslaught off Florida's east coast caused flooding, severe damage and the deaths of at least six Floridians, including a 70-year-old woman in Orange County whose medical device failed during a power outage. Still, others had it worse: The U.S. reported 19 deaths due to the hurricane, while Haiti's official death toll is at least 1,000, with that number expected to rise.

Florida Democrats sue Rick Scott over voter registration deadline:

While most people in Central Florida were busy wondering if Matthew would actually tear their roof off or just kill their bougainvillea, Florida Gov. Rick Scott refused to extend the voter registration deadline for an extra few days due to the hurricane. Scott, the chairman of a super PAC for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, denied the request from Hillary Clinton's campaign. The Florida Democratic Party decided to sue Scott in federal court, saying his ominous warning that "This storm will kill you," may have discouraged people from going out to register.

Come Out With Pride Orlando postponed until November:

A lot of cool events last weekend were canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Matthew, but the one that hurt us the most was Orlando's Come Out With Pride festivities. As we wrote in our last Orlando Weekly issue, Pride in Orlando this year was going to be a time to celebrate LGBTQ people and honor the lives of the 49 people lost earlier this year at the gay nightclub Pulse. Organizers say Pride will happen in November, though they have not announced an exact date.

Court sides with Valencia students over transvaginal ultrasounds:

We almost missed this news in between all the hurricane coverage. Last week a federal appeals court sided with three former Valencia College students over whether their constitutional rights were violated by being required to undergo transvaginal ultrasounds while they were studying in Valencia's sonography program. The appeals court agreed with students that the practice violated their First Amendment rights to free speech and Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches.