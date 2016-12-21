December 21, 2016 News & Features » News

Email
Print
Share

ICYMI: Florida finds out how much they paid Pitbull, Mad Cow Theatre loses some funding, the six-month anniversary of Pulse and other things you may have missed this week 

By
click to enlarge icymi1221.png

Pitbull discloses via Twitter his $1 million contract with Visit Florida:

Armando Christian Pérez, the Miami rapper better known as Pitbull, used Twitter to drop the details of his $1 million, one-year deal with the partially state-funded tourism agency Visit Florida. Earlier, the Florida House of Representatives filed a lawsuit against Mr. 305 to reveal the secret contract he made with the agency, which agreed to pay Pitbull for promoting the Sunshine State on his social media, at his concerts and in a music video called "Sexy Beaches." In a message to the haters, Pitbull said, "I've taken Miami and Florida worldwide – WAY before any contract, and will do so way after. I love my home state ... since birth ... and till the day I die. Dale!"

United Arts leaves Mad Cow Theatre out of $1.48 million in grants:

United Arts of Central Florida turned down a funding request from the debt-ridden theater company, denying it thousands of dollars in grant awards. Mad Cow has come under fire after several artists accused the theater of failing to make timely payments, which was later affirmed by Mad Cow representatives. United Arts awarded operating support grants to 38 groups this year, including $114,860 to the Orlando Repertory Theatre and $153,682 to the Orlando Shakespeare Theater. Last year, Mad Cow received $18,540 in an operating support grant from United Arts.

The Center hits back against complaints regarding Pulse donations:

The GLBT Community Center of Central Florida is rebutting allegations that prompted a state investigation into how the organization handled donations made in the wake of the Pulse massacre. Two people filed complaints to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services accusing the Center's top leaders of financial misappropriation. The Center hit back with an item-by-item rebuke of the claims, saying the allegations were unfounded rumors based on speculation, intended to damage the credibility of the organization where many gathered after the Pulse shooting on June 12.

Orlando observes the six-month anniversary of the Pulse massacre:

This city experienced one of the darkest days in its history when a gunman took the lives of 49 people and injured 53 at the gay nightclub Pulse in June. But despite the magnitude of the loss and the unbelievable pain, the community stepped up to the plate time after time – either by standing in line to donate blood, holding a candle at a vigil or giving the City Beautiful a rainbow paint job. Last week, hundreds gathered at several vigils in Orlando to mourn and remember the Orlando 49.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More News »

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. One last look at 2016 before we bid it good f*cking riddance Read More

  2. Remembering the Orlando 49: Oscar Ambiorix Aracena Montero Read More

  3. Gimme Shelter (12/21/16) Read More

  4. Savage Love (12/21/16) Read More

  5. Remembering the Orlando 49: Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez< Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation