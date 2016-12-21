ICYMI: Florida finds out how much they paid Pitbull, Mad Cow Theatre loses some funding, the six-month anniversary of Pulse and other things you may have missed this week 

Pitbull discloses via Twitter his $1 million contract with Visit Florida:

Armando Christian Pérez, the Miami rapper better known as Pitbull, used Twitter to drop the details of his $1 million, one-year deal with the partially state-funded tourism agency Visit Florida. Earlier, the Florida House of Representatives filed a lawsuit against Mr. 305 to reveal the secret contract he made with the agency, which agreed to pay Pitbull for promoting the Sunshine State on his social media, at his concerts and in a music video called "Sexy Beaches." In a message to the haters, Pitbull said, "I've taken Miami and Florida worldwide – WAY before any contract, and will do so way after. I love my home state ... since birth ... and till the day I die. Dale!"

United Arts leaves Mad Cow Theatre out of $1.48 million in grants:

United Arts of Central Florida turned down a funding request from the debt-ridden theater company, denying it thousands of dollars in grant awards. Mad Cow has come under fire after several artists accused the theater of failing to make timely payments, which was later affirmed by Mad Cow representatives. United Arts awarded operating support grants to 38 groups this year, including $114,860 to the Orlando Repertory Theatre and $153,682 to the Orlando Shakespeare Theater. Last year, Mad Cow received $18,540 in an operating support grant from United Arts.

The Center hits back against complaints regarding Pulse donations:

The GLBT Community Center of Central Florida is rebutting allegations that prompted a state investigation into how the organization handled donations made in the wake of the Pulse massacre. Two people filed complaints to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services accusing the Center's top leaders of financial misappropriation. The Center hit back with an item-by-item rebuke of the claims, saying the allegations were unfounded rumors based on speculation, intended to damage the credibility of the organization where many gathered after the Pulse shooting on June 12.

Orlando observes the six-month anniversary of the Pulse massacre:

This city experienced one of the darkest days in its history when a gunman took the lives of 49 people and injured 53 at the gay nightclub Pulse in June. But despite the magnitude of the loss and the unbelievable pain, the community stepped up to the plate time after time – either by standing in line to donate blood, holding a candle at a vigil or giving the City Beautiful a rainbow paint job. Last week, hundreds gathered at several vigils in Orlando to mourn and remember the Orlando 49.