ICYMI: Fidel Castro dies, new Florida House speaker picks fight with teacher's union, Pulse angel wings get a new home and more 

Fidel Castro, Cuba's communist dictator, dies at 90; South Florida rejoices:

Exiled Cubans brought their pots and pans out onto the streets of Miami last weekend as news spread that after almost five decades of authoritarian rule over the island nation, Castro was dead at 90, about eight years after handing over the presidency to his brother Raúl Castro. The Miami Herald's epic obituary put it best: "Few national leaders have inspired such intense loyalty – or such a wrenching feeling of betrayal. Few fired the hearts of the world's restless youth as Castro did when he was young, and few seemed so irrelevant as Castro when he was old – the last Communist, railing on the empty, decrepit street corner that Cuba became under his rule."

Richard Corcoran calls teachers union lawsuit "downright evil":

The new Florida House speaker started his tenure by eviscerating the Florida Education Association for suing to stop the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship program, which grants tax credits to businesses that pay for kids to attend private schools. The teachers union argues the program takes away money from public schools and is unconstitutional. Last week, Corcoran said Democrats should join Republicans to condemn the lawsuit: "The teachers union is fixated on halting innovation and competition in education," Corcoran said. "They are literally trying to destroy the lives of 100,000 children. Most of them are minorities, and all of them are poor. ... It is downright evil."

Pulse angel wings find sanctuary at the Center:

The angel wings constructed of PVC pipe and white fabric that have made recurring appearances in Orlando since the Pulse massacre will get a new home this week. The Orlando Shakespeare Theater will relocate them to the GLBT Community Center of Central Florida. The wings were originally constructed to protect mourners attending the funeral of one of the 49 victims in downtown Orlando from anti-gay protesters.

Bill Nelson wants investigation into Florida's use of driver's license records:

U.S. Sen. Nelson is asking U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch for a federal probe into Florida's DHSMV after a news outlet reported that the state agency sells driver records in bulk to 75 companies without making sure how the information will be used, a possible violation of federal law.

