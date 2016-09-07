ICYMI: Election battles, hurricane woes, a terrible time for rockets and other things you may have overlooked this week 

Rubio, Murphy win Florida primaries for U.S. Senate seat.

After what seemed like endless months of nasty attacks and annoying political commercials, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy have emerged victorious in the respective Republican and Democratic primaries for Rubio's seat. Prepare yourself for three more months of mud-slinging between these two.

Is Grayson out for good?

After losing the opportunity to send Rubio down to Miami for at least four more years, U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson's political career looks a little shaky. The domestic abuse allegations and hedge fund reports translated to Grayson losing badly to Murphy and in some precincts, even to newcomer Pam Keith. Like his choice in boots, Grayson's career has been unpredictable, but something we do know is the Orlando Democrat is going to try his best to come back on top.

Aramis Ayala bests Jeff Ashton in race for Orange-Osceola State Attorney.

Ayala, a former prosecutor and public defender, pulled the best upset of last week's election night, soundly beating Ashton in the Democratic race for State Attorney 57 percent to 43 percent. With only a write-in candidate as an opponent, Ayala is on her way to an easy win in November.

Hermine hits Florida after more than a decade without a hurricane.

All good hurricane droughts come to an end, we guess. Hermine hit Florida's Panhandle with a lot of wind, rain and falling trees, and it even caused some nasty flooding in Tampa and Sarasota.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 explodes at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The explosion on the launch pad happened during a routine test in advance of a planned Saturday launch and resulted in no injures. The bad news: The rocket's lost payload included a $90 million Amos 6 satellite built by Israel Aerospace Industries that was going to be used for services like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg's Internet.org initiative, which brings broadband internet access to African countries.