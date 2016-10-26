October 26, 2016 News & Features » News

Email
Print
Share

ICYMI: Early voting starts, more Mad Cow troubles, the Senate race gets nasty and other things you may have missed this week 

By
click to enlarge icymi1026-1.jpg

Early voting starts this week and ends Nov. 6:

Avoid the hassle of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and vote early in the general election. Bring photo identification to one of 17 locations in Orange County to vote between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. For more information, visit ocfelections.com.

Senate race between Rubio and Murphy heats up at first debate:

What has been a pretty boring U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and his Democratic challenger Patrick Murphy got a little tense last week during a debate in Orlando. Murphy jabbed Rubio on his continued support of Donald Trump in the wake of the nominee's bragging about groping women without consent, while Rubio pounced on Murphy for creatively embellishing his résumé and his lackluster record as a congressman. The high point of the debate was watching Rubio evade the question of whether he could commit to serving a full term by saying he would serve in the Senate for the next six years, "god willing."

Orange County board defers grant to Mad Cow Theatre until review:

Orange County commissioners deferred a $75,000 arts grant to Mad Cow Theatre last week after allegations surfaced regarding delinquent payments to artists working for the professional theater group. The decision comes after Orlando Weekly published an article on a number of artists who started a petition calling for a boycott of the theater until it pays what it still owes to artists. Alvin Wang, a member of Mad Cow's board of directors, has said there is no question the theater was late in its payments and it is working on a plan to fix the issue.

Two mural memorials go up near Pulse:

Not just one, but two memorial murals went up last week near the LGBT nightclub Pulse that honor the 49 victims of the mass shooting. The first one, by Baltimore artist Michael Owen, was painted on the wall of Einstein Bros. Bagels, while the second one is a canvas mural on an actual wall of the nightclub created by Los Angeles artists Mr. Brainwash and Nats Getty.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More News »

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Remembering the Orlando 49: Luis Daniel Conde Read More

  2. Apopka preacher Paula White and presidential nominee Donald Trump are a match made in alt-right heaven Read More

  3. Mad Cow Theatre is coming under fire after local artists allege they haven’t been paid Read More

  4. Savage Love (10/12/16) Read More

  5. This Modern World (10/19/16) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation