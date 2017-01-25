ICYMI: Donald Trump's reign begins, FBI arrest widow of Pulse shooter, Markeith Loyd is caught and other things you may have missed this week 

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th U.S. President:

America welcomed Trump into the White House this week and promptly overshadowed his presidential inauguration after more than a million people rallied in women's marches around the world against Trump and his policies. It's going to be a long four years, but hey, we're only three years, 11 months and three weeks away from 2020!

Orlando Police catch murder suspect Markeith Loyd:

Law enforcement agencies found Loyd, accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and OPD Lt. Debra Clayton, in an abandoned Carver Shores home armed with two guns and wearing body armor. After unsuccessfully trying to escape, Loyd surrendered through the front door and crawled several feet to police. Aerial video footage of his arrest appears to show officers kicking Loyd in the head after he surrenders to them. Orlando Police Chief John Mina says Loyd resisted arrest and prompted officers to use force when he did not put his hands behind his back. Loyd was on the run from police since Dec. 13 after he allegedly shot and killed Dixon and injured her brother. On Jan. 9, Clayton tried to stop Loyd at a Princeton Walmart, where Mina says they exchanged fire and Loyd shot her in the manner of a "cold-blooded execution."

Noor Salman, widow of Pulse mass shooter, pleads not guilty after arrest:

Salman pleaded not guilty in a California court to federal charges alleging she helped her husband in the attack that killed 49. Last week, she was arrested by FBI agents at her home outside of San Francisco for obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting her husband's "material support or resources" to ISIS. Prosecutors accused her of knowing her husband was going to conduct the attack. Salman's lawyer says she had no foreknowledge of the attack.

Florida gator reminds tourists who's boss by jumping onto their boat:

Tylor Hindery was recording his wetlands trip with his wife on Facebook Live when they spotted the resting 8-foot-long reptile. After their tour guide said he was going to have to push away from the bank, he asked Hindery if he was close enough to slap it. Apparently, the gator did not take too kindly to that last statement because seconds later it lunged into the boat and got stuck in the railing. After some thrashing from the gator and screams from the humans on the boat, the animal managed to slip back into the murky waters.