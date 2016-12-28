ICYMI: An ATV-riding gator gets to stay home, Pulse families sue social media, a protest against FedEx's NRA ties and other things you may have missed 

Florida woman gets to keep her pet gator named Rambo:

Florida wildlife officials will allow Lakeland resident Mary Thorn to keep her potty-trained, clothes-wearing, ATV-riding pet alligator, aptly named Rambo. The agency stepped in earlier this year after new state regulations were passed requiring gators of a certain length to live on at least 2.5 acres of land. State officials will let the 6-foot-long reptile stay with Thorn on the condition that he makes no more public appearances.

Pulse families sue Facebook, Twitter and Google:

Family members of victims killed in the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse are suing the web companies for helping to radicalize the Orlando shooter by allegedly providing "material support" to the terrorist group ISIS. The lawsuit (filed by the relatives of Tevin Crosby, Javier Jorge-Reyes and Juan Ramon Guerrero) argues the platforms provided ISIS with infrastructure to spread extremist views to new recruits, raise money and earn ad revenue, leading to its explosive growth. ISIS said it was responsible for the attack after Omar Mateen, 29, pledged allegiance to the group during the shooting. Later, an investigation found Mateen did not belong to the organization, but was influenced by them.

Christina Grimmie's family sues Orlando venue over singer's death:

The family of Christina Grimmie, the singer who was killed by a shooter after a concert at the Plaza Live, is suing promoter AEG Live and the venue owner, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation. The Grimmie family argues the venue "failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue." The night of June 10, the suit says only "superficial bag checks" were performed, which may have allowed the gunman, Kevin Loibl, to sneak in two handguns, ammunition and a knife.

Orlando activists call on FedEx to end discounts for NRA members:

Gun reform activists in Orlando were joined by advocates across the country last week to protest FedEx for giving discounts to National Rifle Association members on shipping. Activists argue the FedEx discount and other business benefits given to NRA members enable the gun lobby to push for pro-gun legislation. In the Florida Legislature, several pro-gun bills have been filed, including legislation to allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to openly carry guns in public, and to allow license holders to carry guns in airport passenger terminals, on college campuses, at elementary and secondary schools, and to government meetings.