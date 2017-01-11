ICYMI: A shooter in Fort Lauderdale kills five people, SeaWorld's Tilikum dies, Pam Bondi's potential White House job and other things you may have missed this week 

Gunman attacks travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport:

Iraq war veteran Esteban Santiago, 26, is accused of opening fire at the South Florida airport last week with a semi-automatic handgun, killing five people and wounding six others in the baggage claim area. In November, Santiago visited an Alaska FBI office and told officials the U.S. government was controlling his mind, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Law enforcement took away his gun, and Santiago was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment. Less than a month later, Santiago's gun was returned to him, though it's not clear if the same gun was used in the attack.

SeaWorld orca Tilikum, featured in 2013 documentary Blackfish, dies:

The orca, estimated to be 36 years old, was involved in the deaths of three people, including SeaWorld Orlando trainer Dawn Brancheau. Tilikum held Brancheau underwater, where she died of drowning and blunt force trauma. After the critical documentary Blackfish, SeaWorld decided last year to end its controversial orca breeding program.

Pam Bondi is expected to have job in Trump's White House:

Despite still being the subject of a complaint over a $25,000 campaign contribution she received from Donald Trump, Florida's attorney general is expected to have a job with the president-elect, according to Bloomberg. Bondi's relationship with Trump came under scrutiny after reports surfaced regarding a 2013 donation the Republican businessman made to her political committee while she was considering whether Florida should investigate complaints from residents that Trump University had defrauded consumers. Ultimately, she decided not to pursue the allegations. Recently, Florida Gov. Rick Scott assigned a new prosecutor to investigate the complaint made against Bondi regarding the donation.

Rick Scott wants to spend almost $6 million on counterterrorism agents:

In response to the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse that left 49 dead last year, Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he will ask the Florida Legislature for $5.8 million more in the annual budget to hire 46 state counterterrorism agents. FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen says the additional agents will allow Florida to take a more proactive approach in investigating and deterring terrorism in Florida.