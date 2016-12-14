ICYMI: A new location for Pulse, an update on Roger Trindade, a Trump return and other things you may have missed this week 

Pulse owner says she will reopen nightclub at new location:

After surprising many last week with her announcement that she wouldn't sell the nightclub to the city of Orlando, Barbara Poma now says she plans to reopen Pulse in a different location but under the same name. Poma tells WMFE 90.7 News that the new club will be similar to the original "because that is what supporters and former staffers say they want when they have gathered at Pulse events since the massacre." Don't expect anything soon, though. Poma says she isn't sure yet about what the future of Pulse looks like, but they are first working on plans for a memorial at the original location.

Three juveniles arrested in death of teenager Roger Trindade:

The Winter Park Police Department says it has arrested three teenagers in the death of Roger Trindade, a 15-year-old Winter Park High School student who was found unconscious in October after a fight on Park Avenue. Law enforcement officials made the announcement after the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office concluded Roger's death was a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma. Two 15-year-old boys were charged with manslaughter and battery, and a 14-year-old boy was charged with witness tampering. Roger and his family had recently moved to Central Florida from Brazil.

Trump returns to Orlando this week on 'Thank You Tour':

President-elect Donald Trump and his running mate, Mike Pence, are coming to Orlando on Friday, Dec. 16, to thank all of you, despite the fact that this city overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton. Trump apparently did not get enough of the rabble-rousing rallies he held throughout the campaign and is coming back for more on his "U.S.A. Thank You Tour." Trump won Florida's 29 electoral votes, but in Orange County, Clinton beat Trump by a margin of 60 percent to 35 percent.

Floridians stay running over panthers and manatees:

Geez, Florida! The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission reports Florida boaters have killed 98 manatees so far this year, which tops the 2009 record of 97. Florida motorists also broke the record this year with 31 panthers killed.