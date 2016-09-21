September 21, 2016 News & Features » News

ICYMI: A new fence around Pulse, a toxic sinkhole and other things you may have overlooked 

By
Pulse massacre site gets a new fence:

City of Orlando officials along with the owners of the gay nightclub are reducing the size of the security fence this week and installing a commemorative screen wrap of art created in response to the mass shooting on June 12 that killed 49 people. The Orange County Regional History Center is collecting and preserving the majority of tribute items left at the site.

Sinkhole at phosphate plant dumps contaminated water into Floridan aquifer:

In what looks like a chasm from hell, a massive sinkhole underneath a gypsum stack at Mosaic New Wales, a phosphate fertilizer plant in Polk County, dumped 215 million gallons of acidic water into one of the state's main underground sources of drinking water. The company says it can recover the contaminated wastewater, but that could take months. Last year, Mosaic reached a $2 billion settlement with the federal government regarding the way it managed 60 billion pounds of the hazardous waste produced during manufacturing.

Florida black bears are "robust and growing":

Florida's black bear population has grown to 4,030, according to a newly released survey commissioned by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. That's a slightly lower number than the 4,350 bears the agency estimated the state had back in March and lower than the 4,220 bears the agency estimated Florida had before the controversial 2015 bear hunt, where more than 300 bears were killed after numerous protests by animal and conservation advocates.

Miami's Wynwood neighborhood free of the Zika virus:

Gov. Rick Scott declared Monday that Wynwood was free of the Zika virus because it's been 45 days since a locally acquired case was detected in the area. Scott also took a moment to call out federal inaction on fighting the virus, which still looks to be a long way off, so stock up on the bug spray.

Florida congressman says he stopped Cuban refugees from entering U.S.:

U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho says he personally stopped a group of about 20 Cuban refugees coming into the Florida Keys and reaching "freedom and liberty." The Gainesville Republican acknowledges they were trying to escape a dictatorship, but hey, he says he was protecting the "sovereignty of the United States of America."

