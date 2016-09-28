ICYMI: A lawsuit over that sinkhole's contamination into the aquifer, a stolen nude Trump and other things you may have missed 

Lawsuit filed against Mosaic for contamination of Floridan aquifer:

A class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of three residents who live near the massive sinkhole that opened at Mosaic New Wales, a phosphate fertilizer plant in Polk County, dumping at least 215 million gallons of contaminated water into the state's main drinking source. Company and state officials dug themselves into a deeper hole than they already had after the Tampa Bay Times reported that neither Mosaic nor three governmental agencies let nearby residents know about the contamination. A spokeswoman for Florida's Department of Environmental Protection says it's not a legal requirement because the pollution didn't migrate outside the property where it went into the aquifer. Common courtesy is also not legally binding, but it may be something the DEP might want to look up.

At her latest Orlando stop, Clinton puts the focus on Americans with disabilities:

Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was in Orlando to rally with supporters last week, and focused her speech on opportunities for people with disabilities. Clinton called for an end to the subminimum wage, an alarming loophole that allows employers to pay people with disabilities far less than the minimum wage, and outlined a plan to increase job opportunities.

Rubio and Murphy focus campaigns on Pulse in U.S. Senate race:

The deadly attack that left 49 dead at the gay nightclub Pulse three months ago has taken center stage in the race between incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy for Rubio's seat. From letters sent to the feds on behalf of victims to opposing gun stances, Rubio and Murphy have been fighting for weeks to prove their initiatives are the best for victims' families and survivors. Let's talk again after Nov. 8.

Miami police search for thieves who took naked Trump statue:

Someone in Miami made a "yuge" mistake after deciding to steal a naked Donald Trump statue that was on display in Wynwood. The Miami Herald reports witnesses saw three men snatch nude Donald from an art gallery roof and dump it into a truck. Authorities are already looking for a suspected "person of interest" in the theft of the piece titled "The Emperor Has No Balls."