September 28, 2016 News & Features » News

Email
Print
Share

ICYMI: A lawsuit over that sinkhole's contamination into the aquifer, a stolen nude Trump and other things you may have missed 

By
click to enlarge icymi_0928.jpg

Lawsuit filed against Mosaic for contamination of Floridan aquifer:

A class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of three residents who live near the massive sinkhole that opened at Mosaic New Wales, a phosphate fertilizer plant in Polk County, dumping at least 215 million gallons of contaminated water into the state's main drinking source. Company and state officials dug themselves into a deeper hole than they already had after the Tampa Bay Times reported that neither Mosaic nor three governmental agencies let nearby residents know about the contamination. A spokeswoman for Florida's Department of Environmental Protection says it's not a legal requirement because the pollution didn't migrate outside the property where it went into the aquifer. Common courtesy is also not legally binding, but it may be something the DEP might want to look up.

At her latest Orlando stop, Clinton puts the focus on Americans with disabilities:

Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was in Orlando to rally with supporters last week, and focused her speech on opportunities for people with disabilities. Clinton called for an end to the subminimum wage, an alarming loophole that allows employers to pay people with disabilities far less than the minimum wage, and outlined a plan to increase job opportunities.

Rubio and Murphy focus campaigns on Pulse in U.S. Senate race:

The deadly attack that left 49 dead at the gay nightclub Pulse three months ago has taken center stage in the race between incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy for Rubio's seat. From letters sent to the feds on behalf of victims to opposing gun stances, Rubio and Murphy have been fighting for weeks to prove their initiatives are the best for victims' families and survivors. Let's talk again after Nov. 8.

Miami police search for thieves who took naked Trump statue:

Someone in Miami made a "yuge" mistake after deciding to steal a naked Donald Trump statue that was on display in Wynwood. The Miami Herald reports witnesses saw three men snatch nude Donald from an art gallery roof and dump it into a truck. Authorities are already looking for a suspected "person of interest" in the theft of the piece titled "The Emperor Has No Balls."

Jump to comments

Tags:

  |  

More News »

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Milk District residents worry about new development, but big changes may be inevitable Read More

  2. Loathe Hillary? Fine. Vote for her anyway. Democracy depends on it Read More

  3. Remembering the Orlando 49: Jonathan Camuy Vega Read More

  4. ICYMI: A new fence around Pulse, a toxic sinkhole and other things you may have overlooked Read More

  5. Gimme Shelter (9/21/16) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation