ICYMI: A federal court strikes down "Docs vs. Glocks," a new flag for Orlando and other things you may have missed this week 

One month into his presidency, Donald Trump campaigns for 2020 in Melbourne:

Thirty days after becoming the 45th president of the United States, Trump kicked off his re-election campaign in front of an estimated 9,000 people inside a hangar at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Without a political opponent, Trump has found a new enemy for himself and the American people in the media and started off by attacking journalists, telling the crowd he wanted to speak "without the filter of the fake news." Outside, hundreds of people protested, chanting "Hey hey! Ho ho! Donald Trump has got to go!"

Federal court strikes down Florida law that stopped doctors from asking patients about their guns:

In an 8-3 decision, the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals found that the Firearm Owners' Privacy Act, also known as the "Docs vs. Glocks" law, violates medical professionals' right to free speech because it threatens physicians with severe penalties for asking their patients direct questions about guns in their homes. Marion Hammer, the National Rifle Association's top lobbyist in Florida, says the court "treats gun owners as second-class citizens."

Florida Supreme Court blocks 24-hour abortion waiting period:

The court stopped a 2015 Florida law that requires women to wait 24 hours after their first visit to a healthcare provider before having an abortion. Writing for the majority, Justice Barbara Pariente said, "The mandatory delay law impacts only those women who have already made the choice to end their pregnancies. ... No other medical procedure, even those with greater health consequences, requires a 24-hour waiting period in the informed consent process."

City of Orlando wants your help to create a new flag:

City officials want the community's help in giving a new look to a pretty dated flag, so they're launching a public design competition to create a new one. The competition is open until March 22. For more information, visit cityoforlando.net/flag.

Valencia College creates Pulse Memorial LGBT Scholarship honoring student victims:

Valencia is trying to raise $25,000 for a scholarship to honor its students that died in the massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse. People who apply may be members or supporters of the LGBTQ and/or Latinx community who promote diversity and social justice for all people.