Hunger Street Tacos is in soft opening, the Farmacy opens in the North Quarter Market, plus more local foodie news 

You might notice a familiar face in the kitchen at Brandon McGlamery's newly opened Luke's Kitchen + Bar in Maitland: Henry Salgado is "temporarily helping out" at Luke's. Henry and wife Michelle have sold their Spanish River Grill and are currently scoping out new locations in New Smyrna Beach for a new concept.

OPENINGS

Hunger Street Tacos in the former BB Junction/4 Rivers building is currently in soft opening ... The Farmacy, a grocery store specializing in local and organic produce and meats, has opened in the North Quarter Market ... Soda Jerks, an ice cream and hot dog concept, will open downtown later this winter ... Big Kahuna's Island Style Bowls, specializing in poke bowls, will open in the Willa Springs Village plaza in Winter Springs in late winter/early spring ... Toll Road Brewing has an official home – 101 W. McKey Street in Ocoee. The brewery will open this fall ... The Bakery Bar is serving up crème brûlée martinis and apple pie old-fashioneds downtown at 41 W. Church St. ... Turkish restaurant Zeytin is open in College Park near the intersection of Edgewater and Fairbanks.

CLOSINGS

CaddyShanks in Baldwin Park has closed ... Ice cream and gelato joint Teal's Twisted Bliss in Ivanhoe Village has softly served its last soft serve ... Artegon Marketplace will shutter on Thursday, Jan. 26, and with it goes the planned Eat Street Food Hall. Sigh.

EVENTS

College Park Organic Farmers Market goes every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Grounding Roots parking lot at 710 W. Princeton St. ... The first Epcot International Festival of the Arts, a new yearly celebration of the visual, performing and culinary arts, takes place every weekend (Fridays to Mondays) through Feb. 20. Eight new "Food Studios" will cater to the gourmand in you ... Del Frisco's presents a five-course dinner featuring the finest from Gary Farrell Winery tonight (Jan. 18). Cost is $125 ... Hari and Jenneffer Pulapaka of DeLand's Cress Restaurant will offers a free lionfish cleaning/cooking demo and wine pairings discussion from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.