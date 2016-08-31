August 31, 2016 Food & Drink » Bar Exam

Hourglass Brewery is both a shrine to geek culture and craft beers 

By
click to enlarge hourglassbrewerybyscotthorn_3.jpg

Photo by Scott Horn

Hourglass Brewery
­­480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, 407-262-0056, hourglassbrewery.com ­­

Essay question: Why should I drink here?  
Hourglass Brewing is simultaneously a shrine to geek culture and to craft brewing; their beer hall is decked with local artists’ nerdy work – paintings, prints and general odes to the titans of sci-fi and fantasy – and serves a rotating list of 20 house suds. Come for the local ales, stay for the drunken debates whether Batman v Superman has any redeeming qualities..

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours? after work

Beer/wine or liquor too? Beer (their own and others’), plus Quantum Leap Winery’s vinos and ciders

Check all that apply:
☐ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☐ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☐ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food? Y ☐ N ☒ No, but you can bring over Wako Tako’s burrito goodness from right next door.

Smoking allowed inside? Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐   Yes, a pooch-friendly porch

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad

Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐  

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐
What's on? Sci-fi, fantasy and ’80s-’90s movie classics; the occasional sportsball

DJs? Y ☒ N ☐
Live music Y ☒ N ☐
Yes, every Saturday

Loud music or background music? A medley of ’90s/indie college rock and the best hits of the ’80s

Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☒ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☒ other: dominoes, Battleship, the classic card and board games familial hatred is made of

