Hourglass Brewery is both a shrine to geek culture and craft beers 

Hourglass Brewery
480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, 407-262-0056, hourglassbrewery.com
Essay question: Why should I drink here?
Hourglass Brewing is simultaneously a shrine to geek culture and to craft brewing; their beer hall is decked with local artists’ nerdy work – paintings, prints and general odes to the titans of sci-fi and fantasy – and serves a rotating list of 20 house suds. Come for the local ales, stay for the drunken debates whether Batman v Superman has any redeeming qualities..
Short answer/multiple choice:
After work or after hours? after work
Beer/wine or liquor too? Beer (their own and others’), plus Quantum Leap Winery’s vinos and ciders
Check all that apply:
☐ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☐ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☐ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)
Food? Y ☐ N ☒ No, but you can bring over Wako Tako’s burrito goodness from right next door.
Smoking allowed inside? Y ☐ N ☒
Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐
Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐ Yes, a pooch-friendly porch
Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad
Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐
TVs? Y ☒ N ☐
What's on? Sci-fi, fantasy and ’80s-’90s movie classics; the occasional sportsball
DJs? Y ☒ N ☐ Live music Y ☒ N ☐ Yes, every Saturday
Loud music or background music? A medley of ’90s/indie college rock and the best hits of the ’80s
Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☒ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☒ other: dominoes, Battleship, the classic card and board games familial hatred is made of
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.