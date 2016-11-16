November 16, 2016 Special Issues » Holiday Guide

Email
Print
Share

Help them wear their heart on their sleeve (or wherever) 

Pin game wizard

By
click to enlarge Mutant Gummy Bear pin by Crummy Gummy

Mutant Gummy Bear pin by Crummy Gummy

As the explosion in popularity of these little enamel badges shows, everyone loves to wear their heart on their sleeve. There's no better way than a well-curated selection of pins to tell the world who you are without opening your mouth – so help your friends and family up their pin game this holiday season. Most, though not all, of the makers listed are Orlando locals, upping your righteous indie cred even higher.

1. Florida Insignia pins by Secret Society Goods, $8 each, secretsocietygoods.com

It's hard to pick just one from Orlando-based Secret Society's fantastic selection of lapel pins, but the solid rose gold of the finely crafted Florida badge is an especially nice touch.

2. Smoke the Competition and Sweet Tooth pins by Hellcats Inc., $10, hellcatsinc.com

Local artists Brittany Reagan and Clark Orr sell a darkly humorous selection of pins perfect for anyone with a bad(ass) attitude.

3. Book pins by Jane Mount, $11, idealbookshelf.com

"Well, looks like we got ourselves a reader!" Readers (or Bill Hicks fans) will love Jane Mount's selection of enamel badges in homage of their favorite books.

4. X-Ray Specs pin by Kill 'Em With Cuteness, $10, killemwithcute.com

Give this to anyone who sees right through you.

5. More Beer pin by the VNM, $6, thevnm.com

We don't always see eye-to-eye with these local ruffians, but on this point we can agree.

6. Mutant Gummy Bear pin by Crummy Gummy, $10, redefinegallery.com

The local artist works only in the medium of gummy bears. This is the perfect gift for a fellow obsessive.

7. Ugh pin by NightCheeseLifestyle, available in black or yellow, $12, etsy.com

This pretty much sums up 2016 for most of us.

8. Suffragette three-pin set, price TBA, by Ashley Heafy, metalandhoney.com

Who doesn't love seeing women vote? (That was a rhetorical question.) All profits from the Suffragette set – a white dress, white pantsuit, and "Votes for Women" badge evoking the suffrage activists of the early 20th century, go to She Should Run, a national network encouraging women to run for elected office.

Jump to comments

More in Holiday Guide

Tags:

  |  

More Holiday Guide »

Latest in Holiday Guide

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation