Help them wear their heart on their sleeve (or wherever) 

As the explosion in popularity of these little enamel badges shows, everyone loves to wear their heart on their sleeve. There's no better way than a well-curated selection of pins to tell the world who you are without opening your mouth – so help your friends and family up their pin game this holiday season. Most, though not all, of the makers listed are Orlando locals, upping your righteous indie cred even higher.

1. Florida Insignia pins by Secret Society Goods, $8 each, secretsocietygoods.com

It's hard to pick just one from Orlando-based Secret Society's fantastic selection of lapel pins, but the solid rose gold of the finely crafted Florida badge is an especially nice touch.

2. Smoke the Competition and Sweet Tooth pins by Hellcats Inc., $10, hellcatsinc.com

Local artists Brittany Reagan and Clark Orr sell a darkly humorous selection of pins perfect for anyone with a bad(ass) attitude.

3. Book pins by Jane Mount, $11, idealbookshelf.com

"Well, looks like we got ourselves a reader!" Readers (or Bill Hicks fans) will love Jane Mount's selection of enamel badges in homage of their favorite books.

4. X-Ray Specs pin by Kill 'Em With Cuteness, $10, killemwithcute.com

Give this to anyone who sees right through you.

5. More Beer pin by the VNM, $6, thevnm.com

We don't always see eye-to-eye with these local ruffians, but on this point we can agree.

6. Mutant Gummy Bear pin by Crummy Gummy, $10, redefinegallery.com

The local artist works only in the medium of gummy bears. This is the perfect gift for a fellow obsessive.

7. Ugh pin by NightCheeseLifestyle, available in black or yellow, $12, etsy.com

This pretty much sums up 2016 for most of us.

8. Suffragette three-pin set, price TBA, by Ashley Heafy, metalandhoney.com

Who doesn't love seeing women vote? (That was a rhetorical question.) All profits from the Suffragette set – a white dress, white pantsuit, and "Votes for Women" badge evoking the suffrage activists of the early 20th century, go to She Should Run, a national network encouraging women to run for elected office.