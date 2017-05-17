May 17, 2017 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge marley.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Marley 

By

Looking for a frisky, furry friend? Meet Marley!

Marley (A372618) was brought to us because his owner could no longer care for him, so now he's looking for a new home. Marley is 4 years old and he has quite a bit of energy. He is very friendly and outgoing, and he enjoys eating treats and playing fetch. He'd do best with a patient family who is willing to put in some time to give him a little bit of basic training. Marley is ready for immediate adoption.

This month OCAS is running a new promotion that will leave you dancing! We're offering our take on the famous show So You Think You Can Dance with the adoption promotion So You Think You Can Prance. Orange County Animal Services will reduce pet adoption fees to $10 for the month of May. The fee includes sterilization, vaccines and microchip identification.

  

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, Florida near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and  from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

