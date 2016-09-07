September 07, 2016 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Gimme Shelter (9/7/16) 

By
Meet Stubbs, a 2-year-old dog who is looking for a home!

Stubbs (A353955) was surrendered because his owner could no longer keep him. He is a smart boy, and he even knows commands such as how to sit. He is a calm and mellow boy, but he does have a bit of energy from time to time! Stubbs is very friendly and he walks well on a leash. He has heartworm disease, but it is treatable, so don't let that deter you from adopting this cutie.

For the month of September, we're having the "Real Housepets of Orange County" adoption promotion. The adoption fee for dogs and cats will be $10. Fees includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip. The adoption fee has been waived for Stubbs due to his heartworm disease. 

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

