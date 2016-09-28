September 28, 2016 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Gimme Shelter (9/28/16) 

click to enlarge laurel.jpg

Are you looking for a new furry friend? Meet Laurel!

Laurel (A359675) is a 1-year-old dog who is looking for a forever family. She is a little nervous at first, but she will warm up to you quickly. She is a friendly and sweet pup! Laurel is playful and affectionate. She enjoys having her back rubbed. Adopt this friendly girl today!

For the month of September, our Real Housepets of Orange County promotion means most animals' adoption fee will be only $10! (Animals too young for sterilization are not eligible for promotional rates.) Fee includes sterilization, vaccinations, and a microchip. Visit our shelter and make your new pet's dreams become a reality ... and we don't mean reality TV.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

