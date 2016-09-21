Gimme Shelter (9/21/16) 

Are you looking for a new pet? Meet Dexter!

Dexter (A359317) is a spunky 1-year-old eagerly awaiting his forever family to come adopt him. He loves belly rubs and is looking for a quiet atmosphere. Dexter would likely be best suited as the star of his home.

For the month of September, most animals' adoption fee will be only $10 under our Real Housepets of Orange County promotion! Visit our shelter and make your new pet's dreams become a reality ... and we don't mean reality TV. (Animals too young for sterilization are not eligible for promotional rates.)

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.