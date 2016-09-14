September 14, 2016 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Gimme Shelter (9/14/16) 

click to enlarge sable.jpg

Are you looking for a new pet? Meet Sable!

Sable (A269167) is a 7-year-old dog who is looking for a loving home. She is a smart girl who walks well on a leash and knows how to sit. Sable is a mellow dog and she loves to be petted! She is very friendly and wants nothing more than a loving family to spend time with.

For the month of September,  we're having the "Real Housepets of Orange County" adoption promotion. The adoption fee for dogs and cats will be $10. Fees includes sterilization, vaccinations, and a microchip. However, Sable's adoption fee has been waived due to our Senior Pet adoption promotion. 

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

