August 31, 2016 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Gimme Shelter (8/31/16) 

If you are looking for a new addition to your family, consider adopting a pet!

Luna (A353824) is a 3-year-old cat who is looking for a home. She is very friendly, and she enjoys being petted. Luna especially likes belly rubs! She has a very unique meow and a mellow personality.

If you are looking for a loving kitty, come meet Luna! For the month of September, we're running the "Real House Pets of Orange County" adoption promotion. The adoption fee for dogs and cats will be $10. Fees includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip. 

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

