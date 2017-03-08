Gimme Shelter (3/8/17) 

Are you looking for a new pal? Meet Lucious!

Lucious (A371412) is a sweet 1-year-old dog who was surrendered because his owner was moving and couldn't keep him. He is a very friendly boy and he enjoys playing and eating treats. His previous owner said that he is housebroken, and that he gets along well with other dogs. Lucious does have heartworm disease, but it is treatable so don't let that deter you from adopting this sweetie!

For the month of March, our Luck of the Paw adoption promotion is back! Adopters will choose a gold coin out of a bucket that will display their new adoption fee. Fees will be $5, $10 or $15. However, Lucious' adoption fee has been waived due to his heartworm disease. Fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.