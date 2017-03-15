Gimme Shelter (3/15/17) 

Are you looking for a new pal? Meet Tinkerbell!

Tinkerbell (A371918) is 4 years old and was surrendered because her owners could no longer care for her. She is a sweet kitty and her previous owner said that she gets along with other animals. Tinkerbell is trained to use the litter box, and she is pretty mellow. She enjoys being petted and she likes attention. She is ready to go home today!

For the month of March, our Luck of the Paw adoption promotion is back! Adopters will choose a gold coin out of a bucket that will display their new adoption fee. Fees will be $5, $10 or $15. Fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.