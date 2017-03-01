Gimme Shelter (3/1/17) 

March 01, 2017 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Gimme Shelter 

click to enlarge a370754.001.d.jpg

Are you looking for a new pal? Meet Wilbur!

Wilbur (A370754) is a 3-year-old hunk looking for a new home. He has quite the playful personality! He loves string toys and has a beautiful coat. Adopt Wilbur today and make him a part of your purr-fect family.

The adoption fee for cats is $40. Fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

