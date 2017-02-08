February 08, 2017 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Gimme Shelter (2/8/17) 

Are you looking for a new pet? Meet Duke!

Duke (A368238) is a 2-year-old dog who is looking for a home. He is a little shy at first, but he's a sweet dog and he'll warm up to you. He enjoys eating treats and he walks well on a leash. Duke is a mellow boy who really just wants to spend time with you. He does have heartworm disease, but it is treatable, so don't let that deter you from adopting him.

 

The adoption fee for pets at OCAS will be reduced to $14 for the first 14 days of February. Fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip. However, Duke's adoption fee has been waived due to his heartworm disease. 

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Tags:

