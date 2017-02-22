February 22, 2017 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share

Gimme Shelter (2/22/17) 

By
click to enlarge mackerel.jpg

Are you looking for a new furry friend? Meet Mackerel!

Mackerel (A369664) is a 3-year-old kitty who is looking for a home. He's been looking for a new friend for a few weeks now, and we're not sure why because he is as sweet as can be! Mackerel loves attention – he'll even reach out and paw you when you stop petting him. He is very affectionate and loving, and he's ready to go home today!

The adoption fee for cats is $40. Fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Democrats in the afterlife: Only by renouncing the desire for power can Dems regain it Read More

  2. Savage Love (2/15/17) Read More

  3. Is your smartphone ready for resistance? Read More

  4. How to contact your elected representatives: Methods, addresses and phone numbers Read More

  5. 44 progressive Florida organizations that could use your help right now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation