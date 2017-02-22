Gimme Shelter (2/22/17) 

Are you looking for a new furry friend? Meet Mackerel!

Mackerel (A369664) is a 3-year-old kitty who is looking for a home. He's been looking for a new friend for a few weeks now, and we're not sure why because he is as sweet as can be! Mackerel loves attention – he'll even reach out and paw you when you stop petting him. He is very affectionate and loving, and he's ready to go home today!

The adoption fee for cats is $40. Fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.