Gimme Shelter (2/15/17) 

Are you looking for a new furry friend? Meet Lady!

Lady (A370060) is a 14-year-old dog who was surrendered because her owner could no longer keep her. Lady is a little shy, but she's a sweet senior girl. Her previous owner said that she is car-trained, leash-trained and housebroken. She knows basic commands, and gets along with children and other dogs. Lady can't wait to find a new family!

The adoption fee for dogs is $55; however, Lady's adoption fee has been waived due to our Senior Pets promotion. Fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.