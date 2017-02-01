Gimme Shelter (2/1/17) 

Are you looking for a new pet? Meet Zelda!

Zelda is 3 years old and is a little shy at first, but she'll warm up to you quickly. She loves chin scratches and she is a very mellow kitty. All Zelda wants is a loving home to relax in! She is laid-back, and would be purr-fectly happy just hanging out in your home with you.

For the first 14 days of February, the adoption fee for pets will be reduced to $14. The standard adoption fee for cats is $40. The adoption fee includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.