Gimme Shelter (12/7/16) 

Are you looking for a new furever friend? Meet Karma!

Karma (A310708) is a 2-year-old cat who was surrendered because her owner passed away. She can't wait to find a new, loving home. Karma is a little shy, but she'll warm up to you quickly. She is a quiet and curious cat and she enjoys being petted. Karma is an easygoing cat and she'll make a wonderful pet!

Starting on Friday, Dec. 9, we'll be celebrating the 12 Days of Petmas by reducing the adoption fee for all animals to just $12. The adoption fee includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.