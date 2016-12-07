December 07, 2016 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share

Gimme Shelter (12/7/16) 

By
click to enlarge karma.jpg

Are you looking for a new furever friend? Meet Karma!

Karma (A310708) is a 2-year-old cat who was surrendered because her owner passed away. She can't wait to find a new, loving home. Karma is a little shy, but she'll warm up to you quickly. She is a quiet and curious cat and she enjoys being petted. Karma is an easygoing cat and she'll make a wonderful pet!

 

Starting on Friday, Dec. 9, we'll be celebrating the 12 Days of Petmas by reducing the adoption fee for all animals to just $12. The adoption fee includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.  

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Incoming representative Carlos Guillermo Smith brings a progressive agenda to the Florida House Read More

  2. Remembering the Orlando 49: Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernández Read More

  3. Remembering the Orlando 49: Akyra Monet Murray Read More

  4. Remembering the Orlando 49: Rodolfo Ayala Ayala Read More

  5. Savage Love (11/30/16) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation