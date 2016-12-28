Gimme Shelter (12/28/16) 

Are you looking for a new pet? Adopt Noelle!

Noelle (A366029) is 5 years old and is looking for a home. She is a little shy when you first meet her, but she'll warm up to you quickly. She walks well on a leash, loves to eat treats, and knows how to sit. Noelle also loves to run and play fetch! She is a very sweet and mellow dog.

In January, the adoption fee for pets will be reduced to $17 in honor of 2017. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $55. The adoption fee includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.