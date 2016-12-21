December 21, 2016 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share

Gimme Shelter (12/21/16) 

By
click to enlarge wd71-362187-dmc1.jpg

Our Pet of the Week is Jada!

Jada (A362187) is a 2-year-old tan and white dog who has been at our shelter since Oct. 25. Shelter staff are shocked this friendly, lovable girl has not yet been adopted! Jada recently took a field trip to the Conway Fire Station to give our firefighters some TLC and kisses. She does have heartworm disease, which is a treatable condition. Don Mealey Chevrolet has offered to sponsor Jada's heartworm treatment free of charge for her adopter. Her adoption fee is also waived. We hope this girl will be matched with a forever home in time for the holidays!

This month we'll be celebrating the 12 Days of Petmas by reducing the adoption fee for all animals to just $12 through Dec. 23. The adoption fee includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Remembering the Orlando 49: Oscar Ambiorix Aracena Montero Read More

  2. Winter is coming, and progressives need to get ready Read More

  3. Savage Love (12/14/16) Read More

  4. Savage Love (12/7/16) Read More

  5. As city leaders debated the price, Barbara Poma decided not to sell Pulse to Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation