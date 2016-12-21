Gimme Shelter (12/21/16) 

Our Pet of the Week is Jada!

Jada (A362187) is a 2-year-old tan and white dog who has been at our shelter since Oct. 25. Shelter staff are shocked this friendly, lovable girl has not yet been adopted! Jada recently took a field trip to the Conway Fire Station to give our firefighters some TLC and kisses. She does have heartworm disease, which is a treatable condition. Don Mealey Chevrolet has offered to sponsor Jada's heartworm treatment free of charge for her adopter. Her adoption fee is also waived. We hope this girl will be matched with a forever home in time for the holidays!

This month we'll be celebrating the 12 Days of Petmas by reducing the adoption fee for all animals to just $12 through Dec. 23. The adoption fee includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.