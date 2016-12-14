Gimme Shelter (12/14/16) 

Are you looking for a new pet? Meet Isabella!

Isabella (A365089) is looking for a forever family! Isabella is 2 years old and came to the shelter as a stray. She is a sweet, well-behaved dog and she's very friendly. Isabella loves to eat treats, and she knows how to sit for one. She enjoys playing fetch and her favorite toys are chew toys. Isabella is playful and has a bit of energy, but she also just likes to hang out and receive attention. She does have heartworm disease, but it is treatable.

This month we'll be celebrating the 12 Days of Petmas by reducing the adoption fee for all animals to just $12 through Dec. 23. The adoption fee includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip. Isabella's adoption fee has been waived due to her heartworm disease.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.