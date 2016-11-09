Gimme Shelter (11/9/16) 

Are you looking for a new pet? Meet Silver!

Silver (A361571) is a 2-year-old kitty who is looking for a home. He is a friendly boy and he loves attention! Silver loves to be petted, and he'll rub his head against your hand to ask for affection. He is a talkative kitty, and he's a very sweet boy! Silver is ready to go home with you today.

For the month of November, Orange County Animal Services will run a Cat Lottery adoption promotion. After choosing the perfect feline friend, adopters will receive a scratch-off ticket that will display their new adoption fee. Fees will be $5, $10 or $15 and they include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.