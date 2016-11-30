November 30, 2016 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share

Gimme Shelter (11/30/16) 

By
click to enlarge derby.jpg

Are you looking for a new furry friend? Meet Derby!

Derby (A364587) is a 5-year-old dog who is looking for a home. This boy is a gentle giant! He walks well on a leash, and he is housebroken. Derby is a pretty mellow dog and he is very sweet. He knows a few basic commands, and can learn even more if you train him by giving him treats! He does have heartworm disease, but it is treatable. If you are looking for an adorable, friendly dog, come meet Derby.  

The standard adoption fee for dogs is $55, but keep your eyes out for a few special adoption promotions in December! Derby's adoption fee has been waived due to his heartworm disease. Fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip. 

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Incoming representative Carlos Guillermo Smith brings a progressive agenda to the Florida House Read More

  2. Remembering the Orlando 49: Akyra Monet Murray Read More

  3. ICYMI: Fidel Castro dies, new Florida House speaker picks fight with teacher's union, Pulse angel wings get a new home and more Read More

  4. Savage Love (11/30/16) Read More

  5. This Modern World (11/30/16) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation