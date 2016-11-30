Gimme Shelter (11/30/16) 

Are you looking for a new furry friend? Meet Derby!

Derby (A364587) is a 5-year-old dog who is looking for a home. This boy is a gentle giant! He walks well on a leash, and he is housebroken. Derby is a pretty mellow dog and he is very sweet. He knows a few basic commands, and can learn even more if you train him by giving him treats! He does have heartworm disease, but it is treatable. If you are looking for an adorable, friendly dog, come meet Derby.

The standard adoption fee for dogs is $55, but keep your eyes out for a few special adoption promotions in December! Derby's adoption fee has been waived due to his heartworm disease. Fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.