Gimme Shelter (11/23/16) 

Are you looking for a new furry friend? Meet Kimberly!

Kimberly (A363427) is a 12-year-old kitty who was surrendered because her owner could no longer keep her. She is a mellow cat, and she loves to be petted. Kimberly is very sweet and affectionate! She also really enjoys eating kitty treats. She has been sterilized, vaccinated, and has a microchip, so she is ready to go home today!

For the month of November, Orange County Animal Services will run a Cat Lottery adoption promotion. After choosing the perfect feline friend, adopters will receive a scratch-off ticket that will display their new adoption fee. Fees will be $5, $10 or $15 and they include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.