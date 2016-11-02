Gimme Shelter (11/2/16) 

Are you looking for a new pet? Meet Lily!

Lily (A362521) is a 1-year-old dog who was surrendered because her owner could no longer care for her. She is a little shy at first, but she's a friendly dog and she'll warm up to you quickly. Her previous owner says that she is housebroken, leash-trained, and gets along well with other dogs. Make this cute pup a part of your family today!

For the month of November, Orange County Animal Services will run a Cat Lottery adoption promotion. After choosing the perfect feline friend, adopters will receive a scratch-off ticket that will display their new adoption fee. Fees will be $5, $10 or $15 and they include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip. Dogs will be the standard adoption fee, which is $55.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.