November 16, 2016

Gimme Shelter (11/16/16) 

By
Are you looking for a new pet? Meet Champagne!

Champagne (A326048) is a 2-year-old kitty who was surrendered because her owner could no longer care for her. She is a really sweet and mellow cat. She enjoys cuddling, and will purr as soon as you pet her. She has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, so she is ready to go home today. If you are looking for a kitty who is sure to be a cuddle-bug, adopt Champagne!

  

For the month of November, Orange County Animal Services will run a Cat Lottery adoption promotion. After choosing the perfect feline friend, adopters will receive a scratch-off ticket that will display their new adoption fee. Fees will be $5, $10 or $15 and  they include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip. 

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

