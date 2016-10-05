Gimme Shelter (10/5/16) 

Are you looking for a new pet? Meet S'mores!

S'mores (A360335) is a very friendly and outgoing 1-year-old dog who is looking for a loving family. Just like his name, this boy is super sweet. S'mores walks well on a leash and enjoys playing outside. He will make a great pet!

For the month of October, Orange County Animal Services is running the Dogzilla adoption promotion. Dogs that weigh 40 pounds or more will be free to adopt. All other animals will be the standard adoption price. Fees includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.