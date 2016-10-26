Gimme Shelter (10/26/16) 

Are you looking for a new pet? Meet Cinnamon!

Cinnamon (A361808) is a 4-year-old dog who is looking for a home. Cinnamon is super sweet, and she loves to be petted. She is a well-trained dog, and she knows commands such as how to sit. She also walks well on a leash. Cinnamon loves attention, and she also really enjoys playing with chew toys. If you are looking for a friendly furry friend, come meet Cinnamon!

For the month of October, Orange County Animal Services will be running the Dogzilla adoption promotion. Dogs that weigh 40 pounds or more will be free to adopt. Cinnamon's adoption fee is included in this promotion. Fees include sterilization, vaccinations, and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.