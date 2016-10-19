Gimme Shelter (10/19/16) 

Are you looking for a new pet? Meet Melo!

Melo (A361493) is an eight-month-old dog who was surrendered because his owner could no longer keep him. He is housebroken and leash-trained. Melo is very friendly and he enjoys being petted. He even knows a few commands! If you are looking for a sweet dog, come meet Melo!

For the month of October, Orange County Animal Services will be running the Dogzilla adoption promotion. Dogs that weigh 40 pounds or more will be free to adopt. Melo's adoption fee is included in this promotion. Fees include sterilization, vaccinations, and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.