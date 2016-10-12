Gimme Shelter (10/12/16) 

Our Pet of the Week is Chelsea!

Are you looking for a new addition to your family? Chelsea (A359706) is a 1-year-old kitty who is looking for a home. She is a little bashful at first, but she'll warm up to you very quickly. Chelsea is a sweet and mellow cat and she loves to be petted. She has a lot of love to give, and she will make a great best friend. Adopt this pretty kitty today!

For the month of October, Orange County Animal Services is running the Dogzilla adoption promotion. Dogs that weigh 40 pounds or more will be free to adopt. All other animals will be the standard adoption price, which is $55 for dogs and $40 for cats; fee includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.