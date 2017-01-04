Gimme Shelter (1/4/17) 

Are you looking for a new friend? Meet Blacky!

Blacky (A365932) is a mild-mannered, quiet and calm sweetheart looking for a forever home. This sweet 2-year-old was surrendered because his previous owner could no longer care for him. If your New Year's resolution is to add more joy to your life, adopt Blacky today!

In January, the adoption fee for pets will be reduced to $17 in honor of 2017. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $55. The adoption fee includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.