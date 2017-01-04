January 04, 2017 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share

Gimme Shelter (1/4/17) 

By
click to enlarge wd77-365932-dmc3.jpg

Are you looking for a new friend? Meet Blacky!

Blacky (A365932) is a mild-mannered, quiet and calm sweetheart looking for a forever home. This sweet 2-year-old was surrendered because his previous owner could no longer care for him. If your New Year's resolution is to add more joy to your life, adopt Blacky today!

In January, the adoption fee for pets will be reduced to $17 in honor of 2017. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $55. The adoption fee includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Remembering the Orlando 49: Deonka Deidra Drayton Read More

  2. ICYMI: Orlando City's Phil Rawlins steps down, Paul Paulson is back, Bondi gets a new prosecutor and other things you may have missed this week Read More

  3. Savage Love (1/4/17) Read More

  4. Remembering the Orlando 49: Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado Read More

  5. The Pulse shooting took Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez’s life, but now his mother and sister carry on his dreams Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation