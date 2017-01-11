Gimme Shelter (1/11/17) 

Are you looking for a new pet? Meet Gracie!

Gracie (A366712) is 6 years old and is as sweet as can be. She is very loving and laid-back, but she does enjoy a good game of fetch. Gracie knows how to sit, and she walks pretty well on a leash. She also enjoys eating treats! She is a very good dog and she'll make a wonderful pet.

For the month of January, the adoption fee for pets will be reduced to $17 in honor of 2017. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $55. The adoption fee includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.