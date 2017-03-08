March 08, 2017 Food & Drink » Bar Exam

GB’s Bottle Shop is a great addition to the Virginia St. bar crawl 

By
click to enlarge bartlettimage-gb_bottles-1754.jpg

Photo by Rob Bartlett

GB’s Bottle Shop and Tasting Bar
531 Virginia Drive, 407-634-0110, gbbottleshop.com

Essay question: The Gnarly Barley folks have joined Thirsty Topher and the Matador with this sister operation on Virginia Drive, which has quietly become one of Orlando’s best bar crawls. Slinging rare kegs and large-format bottles alike on the regular, GB’s serves up a serious crash course on craft beer for the discerning drinker. Let them pour one for you to enjoy in-house, fill a growler to go or just peruse the selections in the retail area.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours?Park your beer-loving tuchus on a bar stool and start your night off right.

Beer/wine or liquor too? Brews on brews on brews (and ciders and meads!)

Check all that apply:
☐ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☐ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☐ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food served? Y ☐ N ☒ However, the Traveler Food Truck often posts up outside.

Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☐ N ☒

Dog-friendly? Y ☐ N ☒

Bag hooks? Y ☐ N ☒

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐

What’s on? Sports or movies projected on the wall

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒
Live music Y ☐ N ☒

Loud music or background music?Ambient sounds based on whoever’s bartending

Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☐ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☐ other: air hockey

