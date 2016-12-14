Frosty’s Christmastime Lounge is the most seasonably appropriate bar in Orlando right now 

Frosty’s Christmastime Lounge

50 E. Central Blvd., 407-969-0911, frostys-orlando.com

Essay question:Only a Grinch would turn up his nose at Frosty’s, where you can drink under a soapy fake snowfall while gazing upon the most comprehensive collection of Christmas memorabilia outside of your Aunt Carol’s garage. A Charlie Brown Christmas on the TV screens, Bing Crosby warbling in your ear, Rudolph’s red nose blinking at you under the Christmas countdown clock … sure, it’s all seasonally appropriate right now, but trust us, in the dog days of summer you’ll enjoy this icy-cool theme even more. And the craft cocktail-inspired snow cones (Aviation, tequila-thyme, roasted coconut rum) won’t go amiss either.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours? After hours is when the Christmas spirit gets cranking.

Beer/wine or liquor too? Liquor too.

Check all that apply:

☒ fancy cocktails

☒ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming

☐ wine list (5 choices or more)

☒ craft beer

☒ beer: the usual suspects

☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)

☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food? Y ☐ N ☒

Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☐ N ☒

Bag hooks? Y ☐ N ☒

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Ladies’ is not actively horrible, but a bit whiffy. Heard not-great things about the men’s room.

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐



What’s on? Christmas movies!

DJs? Y ☒ N ☐

Live music Y ☐ N ☒

Loud music or background music? Fairly loud music that includes, but is not limited to, Christmas songs. Representative sample: Bing Crosby, “White Christmas”; Guns N’ Roses, “Sweet Child O’ Mine”; Bon Jovi, “Livin’ on a Prayer.

Games? Check all that apply:

☐ pinball

☐ video

☐ pool

☐ darts

☐ other