Foxtail Coffee Co. opens in Winter Park, Paco’s Mexican Restaurant to be reborn as a food truck, plus more local foodie news 

Happenings on Fairbanks: The Ravenous Pig has reopened in the former Cask & Larder space ... Some amazing murals by renowned Oaxacan street art collective Lapiztola have gone up on the facade and interior of Hunger Street Tacos in the former BB Junction/4 Rivers space. Look for the taqueria to open by late December or early January ... You'll recall Paco's Mexican Restaurant closed after 35 years back in October, but the owners are planning now to try serving their comestibles from a mobile conveyance. Look for the Paco's food truck to roll early in the new year.

Coffee talk: Vita Luna Cafe left the District @ Mills50 last month, but has since moved into Lil Indies on the other side of Mills; the cafe will serve local organic craft coffee, tea and snacks from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week. And Foxtail Coffee Co. has opened next to Create Your Nature in the State Auto Body building in Winter Park.

Stefano LaCommare (Stefano's Trattoria, Il Pescatore) is coming out of retirement to open Nonno's Ristorante Italiano at 1140 E. Altamonte Drive. LaCommare and son Leonardo will man the kitchen. Expect the restaurant to open later this month.

The Main Event, an entertainment complex offering bowling, laser tag, video games and "chef-inspired" dining, has opened at Pointe Orlando.

CLOSINGS/OPENINGS

Memories of India on Crystal Clear Lane near the Florida Mall has closed. It's been replaced by Memories of Peru (different owners) ... In the same area, Sushi House Orlando has closed and Little New Orleans Kitchen & Oyster Bar has opened in its place.

NEWS/EVENTS

Jake's Beer Dinner featuring Funky Buddha is Friday, Dec. 9, at Jake's American Bar in the Loews Royal Pacific Resort. Cost for the five-course dinner is $58.58 ... The 6th annual Wine & Chocolate Festival is Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at Lakeridge Winery. Admission is a $2 donation that goes to benefit the Leesburg Regional Medical Center Heart Institute ... The Holiday Truffle Dinner at K Restaurant is Monday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $95 and includes wine pairings ... Swine & Sons brings back their popular Bangrak Thai street food pop-up at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.